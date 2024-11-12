WWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long Assesses WWE ID Program

Ever since it was first announced back on October 29, WWE's ID program has generated plenty of headlines and reactions, especially as the first batch of talents have been announced for the program. While reaction from wrestling fans has been polarizing, many within the industry appear to be happy the program exists, with names like Mark Henry and even AEW star Jeff Jarrett giving WWE ID their seal of approval.

Now Teddy Long can be added to the list of long-time wrestling figures who think WWE ID is a good idea. Speaking with "SportsKeeda" last week, the former "SmackDown" General Manager, referee, and tag team matchmaker enthusiast believes the program will be a benefit to wrestling, largely because he believes the schools WWE has associated with, or could associate with, have strong track records.

"Those schools are [have] already been up and running," Long said. "And I think that they've produced a lot of great talent out of them. I know the Monster Factory and Cody Rhodes and those guys, they produced a lot of guys that went to AEW. Seth Rollins has had a lot of...some nice guys coming out of there (Black and Brave Academy). So these are the four schools that they were modeled from."

While Long incorrectly assumed the Monster Factory was part of WWE ID, co-host Bill Apter later corrected him, stating the school wasn't associated with WWE at this time. Nevertheless, it didn't mute Long's optimism towards the program. In addition to the schools giving WWE ID something to work with off the ground, he also believes these schools and indie talents being associated with WWE will give them a leg up.

"It adds some credibility there, man," Long said. "It's like 'NXT.'"

