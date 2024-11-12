WWE's Naomi Taunts Nia Jax After Surprise Appearance On Raw

What started out as a tag team match featuring WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill facing off against Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez turned into an all out brawl to close out last night's "Raw." The main event match featured run-ins from Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton, in an attempt to help Morgan and Rodriguez, followed by Naomi coming out to combat them, which helped Cargill and Belair pickup the win. The post match was just as eventful, featuring an appearance from IYO SKY, who helped Naomi, Belair, and Cargill fight off the others to stand tall.

Advertisement

Jax's interference and Naomi running out to stop her was especially noteworthy, as the two are scheduled to face off this Friday on "SmackDown," with Jax's WWE Women's Championship on the line. Naomi was sure to mention that on X shortly after the show closing angle, asking Jax what she was going to do this Friday after their match, when, according to Naomi, Jax would be "walking back up the ramp with no hair and no title," punctuating the message with a bald emoji.

Nia what are you going to do Friday when you're walking back up the ramp with no hair and no title 👩‍🦲 @LinaFanene #SmackDown — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) November 12, 2024

Naomi has been chasing after the WWE Women's Championship ever since returning to WWE back in January with limited success, having previously failed to capture the title in singles action against then champion Bayley, and later in a three way match involving Bayley and Stratton. Though she has been chasing Jax ever since Jax defeated Bayley to win the title at SummerSlam, Friday will represent Naomi's first title shot against the current champion. The two had previously collided during the Queen of the Ring tournament, where Jax defeated Naomi in a first round matchup enroute to winning the tournament.

Advertisement