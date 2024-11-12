IYO SKY Teases Potential Collab After Lending The Assist On WWE Raw

Last night's "WWE Raw" came to a close with a brawl, as Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Naomi, and IYO SKY successfully fought off a band of heels before celebrating in the ring together. Damage CTRL member SKY took to social media platform X following the show, teasing future developments for this makeshift alliance.

"I have a feeling that something interesting will happen," SKY wrote, along with a picture of the four wrestlers.

The timing of last night's angle is notable, as WWE Survivor Series WarGames is coming up later this month. On top of that, Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai made her return from injury last night, teaming up with SKY and Kairi Sane to pick up a win over Pure Fusion Collective.

Sane and Kai were notably absent from the show-closing angle, with SKY seemingly breaking off from the stable for this specific storyline. Right now, the two sides are evenly matched, with SKY, Belair, Cargill, and Naomi facing off against Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, and Tiffany Stratton. However, there is still plenty of time for additional wrestlers to get involved, with spoilers available for next week's pre-taped "Raw."

While seeds for the women's WarGames match were seemingly planted on last night's "Raw," the apparent men's WarGames storyline has received more focus on "WWE SmackDown." A Bloodline WarGames bout hasn't been officially announced for the show yet, but the "SmackDown" commentary team made it very clear that the match will be taking place.

Survivor Series WarGames is set to take place on November 30, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The only match official for the show so far is GUNTHER defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest.