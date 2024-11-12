JBL Reacts To AEW's MJF Throwing Replica WWE Title Belt On The Ground

In a day when kayfabe is, in some regards, nonexistent, few wrestlers out there still living the gimmick as much as MJF. Whether he's in a wrestling ring or out in public, the former AEW World Champion hardly ever breaks character, continuing to heel it up regardless of the situation. That was the case once again this past weekend, when during a meet and greet, MJF proceeded to throw a replica WWE Championship belt of a fan's to the ground.

As one would expect, MJF's actions have drawn plenty of reactions, several of which criticized him for treating fans badly. But at least one wrestling legend, famous for his own heelish persona, is cheering MJF on. Appearing on "Something to Wrestle" this past week in place of usual host Bruce Prichard, WWE Hall of Famer, AAA investor and man who is just about everywhere these days, JBL, defended MJF's actions.

"I have zero issue with it, zero," JBL said. "And these snowflakes that want to b***h about that, grow up. Give me a f*****g break. I mean, this is crazy to me. You guys want these guys to be heels, and then when they are heels, you b***h about. You cry. 'Oh, they're supposed to be nice to me, they're supposed to let me in on it.' No, they're not. Who are you?"

JBL suggested that part of the reason MJF stayed in character during the moment was because the meet and greet was made up of hardcore wrestling fans, which gave MJF incentive to protect his wrestling character. Either way, JBL punctuated his support of MJF with a famous Jack Perry quote to send a message to fans.

"Cry me a river," JBL said. "I've got no sympathy for the fans who have a problem with this."

