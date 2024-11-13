WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report: 11/11/2024

The November 11 edition of "WWE Raw" rose in overall viewership and key demographic ratings, marking the show's growth for the second consecutive week.

The second "Raw" show of the month registered an average overall viewership of 1,564,000 viewers, which is a 7 percent gain from the previous week's show, according to "Wrestlenomics." The show has also risen by 5 percent when compared to the trailing four-week average which currently stands at 1,496,000.

The 18-49 key demographic has also grown for this week's show, albeit less than the average overall viewership as the show registered a 0.49 rating compared to last week's 0.48 rating, a 2 percent gain. But, the trailing four-week average for the key demographic has increased by 7 percent for the November 11 edition. "Raw" was #3 and #4 for the night in the primetime telecasts, with competition, yet again, from a Monday Night Football game. The show was behind the NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams and the pre-show for the Monday Night Football game, with the game registering a rating of 3.38 while the pre-show had a rating of 1.83, as per "Programming Insider

As per the report, the first hour of the red brand fared better than the second hour, with a rating of 0.51 compared to 0.46, while the overall average viewership was 1.6 million and 1.5 million viewers, respectively. Next week's "Raw" has already been pre-taped, and featured the return of a top WWE star from injury (spoiler).

