Former WWE Star Gable Steveson Returning To Wrestling

It's safe to say that pro wrestling didn't exactly work out for Gable Steveson. Despite being one of the most highly touted amateur signings in WWE history in 2021, Steveson's time with the promotion was considered a disappointment, marred by past sexual assault allegations against him resurfacing, and a critically panned NXT Great American Bash match against Baron Corbin in the summer of 2023. Now seven months after his release from WWE, Steveson is looking to move forward by going back to what made him a household name in the first place.

On Instagram Tuesday evening, the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers wrestling team announced that Steveson would be returning to the program for the upcoming season. The 24-year-old still has a year of eligibility left to compete collegiately, which was granted in 2020 following the lost season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A native of Apple Valley, Minnesota, Steveson began wrestling for the Gophers as a freshman in 2018. He would proceed to have one of the most dominant runs in the history of collegiate amateur wrestling, compiling an 85-2 record, three consecutive Big Ten Championships from 2019-2022, and two consecutive NCAA National Championships. He would also become the first heavyweight to win the Dan Hodge Trophy multiple times. In between, Steveson also had success for Team USA in freestyle wrestling, including winning the gold medal at the 2021 Olympic Games.

Steveson's return to school follows both the end of his professional wrestling exploits and, seemingly, an attempted career in the NFL. Shortly after his WWE release, Steveson signed a three-year deal with the Buffalo Bills to play as a defensive tackle. He was cut from the Bills in August just before the start of the regular season, and has not signed with another team since.