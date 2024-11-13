AEW's Ricky Starks Explains Never Being Starstruck By Anyone In Wrestling

Even if he weren't ever to wrestle again, AEW's Ricky Starks has already had a very eventful career. He was NWA World Television Champion, made his AEW debut challenging Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship, once trained with WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, and wrestled against the likes of Chris Jericho and Sting. And while Starks himself is now a name in pro wrestling, it wouldn't be hard to imagine the "Absolute" one getting a little nervous rubbing shoulders with big names.

If one believes Starks, however, that isn't the case. In an interview with "Weekend Joe," Starks revealed that he doesn't feel nerves when meeting either a famous wrestler or celebrity. Rather, in situations where Starks has found himself associated with big stars, he has used it as an opportunity to gain knowledge.

"I've never been starstruck," Starks said. "The only person I'd probably be starstruck by would probably be Prince. But when it comes to professional wrestling, I'm so cool with it man. I don't think I've ever allowed myself to even get to that point...Everytime I've been backstage with someone that was more successful than me or whatnot, I've never looked at them as someone above me, or starstruck. But I have looked at them as 'This is a person I can learn from.' And, you know, pick their brain about their experience and their journey in life, and see how it went. That right there is more of an opportunity than most people get, just being in those types of locker rooms."

