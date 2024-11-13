Agency Unveils New Sports Division Representing Several WWE Talent (And One AEW Star)

Wrestling fans with a keen eye throughout 2024 have perhaps noticed the Paradigm Talent Agency being mentioned more and more. That's not without reason, as the agency has begun representing some of the bigger names in pro wrestling, including WWE stars such as CM Punk, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, Tiffany Stratton, and WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, among others. Now, it appears all of them will be represented by Paradigm's new division.

Advertisement

Deadline reports that Paradigm had launched The Sports Group, described as "a dedicated, all-encompassing division established to represent a roster of elite athletes and iconic teams." The new agency will be run by long-time Paradigm agents Nick LoPiccolo and Brett Hansen; LoPiccolo also serves as Paradigm's Head of Content, while Hansen is the agency's Senior Content Agent.

As the result of this formation, wrestler's represented by Paradigm, including Punk, Priest, McIntyre, Stratton, Morgan, and ten other WWE stars, will all now have representation under the Sports Group umbrella. Other notable clients of the Sports Group are Mike Tyson, UFC star Jorge Masvidal, former NFL stars Aaron Donald, Drew Bledsoe, and Reggie Bush, and AEW star Miro. The report also revealed that Sports Group has been involved with WWE stars Natalya and Montez Ford, with the two, along with Stratton, working with the agency's publishing division.

Advertisement

The announcement of the Sports Group comes as Paradigm is set to take center stage this weekend with the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight, which will be broadcast live on Netflix. Paradigm not only helped negotiate the deal to air the fight on the streaming service, but also managed "all related content" to the fight, including the "Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson" series that began airing on Netflix last week.