WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 11/12/2024

After taking things to the extreme in the old ECW Arena, "WWE NXT" returned to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and its regular timeslot on The CW for the November 12 episode of the program. "NXT" comfortably beat "AEW Dynamite" in the ratings one week earlier, but could the brand keep that momentum going?

According to Wrestlenomics, the November 12 episode of "NXT" averaged a total of 631,000 viewers, a 2% increase from the previous week's 619,000 viewers, and an even bigger increase from the previous episode to air in its regular Tuesday night timeslot (October 29). However, 631,000 viewers is 2% lower from the trailing four week average that stands at 643,000.

While the average viewership saw an increase, the same couldn't be said for the key 18-49 demographic number, as "NXT" earned a 0.16, a 6% drop from the 0.17 earned the previous week, with no change in the trailing four week average that currently sits at 0.16. According to The Programming Insider, "NXT" did not rank in the top ten for the evening in either total viewers or the 18-49 demo, with the show being soundly beaten by the "FBI" triple header on CBS for viewership, the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers on TNT for the demo, and "Dancing With The Stars" on ABC in both categories. Some of "NXT's" other competition came in the form of FOX News, College Basketball on ESPN, and "The Voice" on NBC.

"NXT" will look to try and improve on these numbers next week as the brand moves closer to the Deadline Premium Live Event on December 7, with a No. 1 contenders match for the NXT Championship between Andre Chase and Ridge Holland set as the main attraction for the November 19 episode.