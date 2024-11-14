WWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long Clarifies Stance On AEW

Due to his long association with WWE, where he served as a referee, manager, and man who loved to make tag team matches, Teddy Long isn't really seen as someone all that connected with AEW. And that's rung true for most of AEW's existence, with Long not really commenting on a ton on the promotion, other than giving an opinion here and there about AEW's backstage environment, or talents such as Bobby Lashley and former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland.

Advertisement

During a recent interview with "Sportskeeda," however, AEW was the topic of discussion, with Long's co-hosts Bill Apter and Mac Davis joking about a potential Hurt Syndicate vs. Death Riders match being enough to get Long to watch AEW. That banter prompted Long to clarify his views on AEW, stating that he didn't hold any ill will towards the promotion.

"I've got nothing against them," Long said. "Sometimes, when I get a chance, I peep at them and see what they're doing, especially since MVP and those guys, and Shelton and those guys are there, I kind of like to see what they're doing. But I'm just not totally out on them. I just didn't like some comments they made about me."

Long's last statement appears to be referring to claims the WWE Hall of Famer made about AEW during an interview with Wrestling Inc. back in 2021. At the time, Long stated that he had been told by those close to AEW that the promotion wasn't interested in using him, due to Long being "too old to be over there."

Advertisement

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "Sportskeeda" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription