Kurt Angle Explains Disappointment That WWE Didn't Do More With Baron Corbin

Did WWE drop the ball on Baron Corbin, or did he simply reach his ceiling? It's a question that's been circulating since Corbin was future endeavored earlier this month. His tenure spanned over a decade, but the company seemed reluctant to elevate him beyond midcard status. His biggest moment came when he retired Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35. But a lack of success thereafter, culminating in his recent release, has somewhat cheapened the significance of that accomplishment. Kurt Angle said as much during a recent appearance on "WrestleZone."

Advertisement

"They had him beat me, which I was okay with," Angle said. "Baron, after that, he ended up winning King of the Ring, and then nothing else happened with him. It's a little disappointing to know that he beat a legend at WrestleMania ... and they didn't really do much with him after that. For me, it makes me feel like I did that for nothing."

Corbin's early run as "The Lone Wolf" was much different than some of the monikers he'd be stuck with later. Somewhere along the way WWE lost faith in his presentation as a monster heel, sticking him in an outfit that resembled a TGI Friday's manager. He did win 2019's King of the Ring, and had a run with the overplayed robe and scepter gimmick, but he was soon relegated to comedy acts. First, he was a perpetual sad sack on a losing streak, then transformed into "Happy" Corbin where luck was finally on his side. Corbin's final matches took place in "WWE NXT" where he started. Angle thought it was a shame WWE couldn't make it click with Corbin, whom he praised as a great athlete. "I don't know if they found anything that really stuck," Angle said. "But Baron has a great personality. ... and he's an incredible athlete."

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WrestleZone" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.