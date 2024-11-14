AEW's Jim Ross Explains Why Wrestlers Shouldn't Care About Wins Or Losses

In a competitive market like professional wrestling, it's natural for performers to fixate on their win-loss record. AEW commentator Jim Ross, however, stresses that this record should not be their greatest concern. Instead, Ross believes wrestlers should fuel their energy into another element of in-ring competition.

"He's a very good talent," Ross said on "Grilling JR," referring to the recent AEW television return of Powerhouse Hobbs. "I've been a supporter of Powerhouse Hobbs since he really started evolving. He's another guy that's just coming back from an injury. He's healthy. He looks great, strong as an ox, so I'm glad that he's back on television. It'll help the TV and it will help Hobbs obviously to get more TV exposure. That's the key thing. Guys should not keep track of how many wins or how many losses they have. They should focus on the match quality that they're in, so maximiz[ing] your TV minutes is a good way of looking at that deal."

Since returning to AEW TV, Hobbs has appeared on back-to-back episodes of "AEW Dynamite," beginning with a tag team victory over Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita. This week, Hobbs and Mark Davis helped Will Ospreay even the odds against Fletcher and his fellow Don Callis Family members Brian Cage and Lance Archer.

Earlier this year, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green expressed a slightly different viewpoint on wins and losses, noting that she was more so focused on eliciting emotions from wrestling fans. With that approach, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. believes Green has maximized her respective television time, just in a different way.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.