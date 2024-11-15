Jim Ross Explains The Preponderance Of Tag Matches In AEW

Much like its championships, All Elite Wrestling features a high number of tag team matches on its weekly television programming. Most recently, the company showcased two cases of this specific match type on "AEW Dynamite," with "Hangman" Adam Page and Christian Cage opening the respective show against the Bang Bang Gang's Jay White and Juice Robinson, while FTR and House of Black closed it. As explained by AEW commentator Jim Ross, there are a few reasons behind the preponderance of tag bouts in AEW today.

Advertisement

"It was a good opening, real good opening [on AEW Dynamite]," Ross said on "Grilling JR." "There's so much talent available to Tony Khan and AEW's creative group that we see a lot of tag matches for that reason. I'm not against tag matches, don't get me wrong, but if you're saying 'Why are there so many tags?', well, that's one of the main reasons that there's so many tag team matches. Nonetheless, it was a solid match, no doubt about it."

Currently in AEW, Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) reign as the World Tag Team Champions, thanks to a recent victory over The Young Bucks. Looking ahead, Private Party are slated to defend their titles in a four-way bout at AEW Full Gear on November 23. So far, House of Black's Malakai Black and Brody King have solidified one of the challenging positions. Elsewhere, The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd) cemented another spot with a victory over Top Flight on last week's episode of "AEW Collision."

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription