Grayson Waller Calls Wrestling This WWE Hall Of Famer 'Surreal'

While he's still a relatively fresher face, Grayson Waller has already gotten to face a number of legends in WWE. In a recent interview with "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," Waller specifically raved about two of these legends, one of them being WWE Hall of Famer Adam "Edge" Copeland.

Advertisement

Waller's encounter with Edge came on the July 7, 2023 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Initially, Waller and Edge met on the set of the former's talk show, "The Grayson Waller Effect." Their discourse eventually led to a match later in the evening, with Edge defeating Waller via a spear.

"I think Madison Square Garden last year against Edge, that's a life goal to even wrestle in Madison Square Garden, but to do it in the main event against Edge in his second last match it ended up being with us, which we didn't know at the time, that was really surreal," Waller said.

This particular match not only marked Waller's first match in Madison Square Garden, but also his debut on the "SmackDown" brand and his first overall since breaking his leg in a battle against Carmelo Hayes in "WWE NXT." "I got cleared maybe two weeks before [my match against Edge]. We were in London for a bit, and then we did something else and I'd had maybe an hour in the ring. So I've been cleared, I had one hour, then I was going to do the talk show with Edge, and all of a sudden, I find out the night before that I'm wrestling him. That's stressful because I don't even know if I can wrestle. I haven't really done anything on my leg. That's the first time I've really felt the pressure and felt nervous. Usually, I don't."

Advertisement

Aside from Edge, Waller also remains grateful for the opportunity to wrestle former WWE Champion AJ Styles on "NXT" in January 2022.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight With Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription