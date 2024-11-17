AEW's Kenny Omega Explains Why NJPW's Gabe Kidd Isn't A Suitable Opponent For Return

Kenny Omega has been out of action due to diverticulitis, but it seems like he's set to make his return in NJPW before he sets foot back in an AEW ring. Omega was involved in a backstage altercation with Gabe Kidd following an appearance at NJPW's Power Struggle – one that was caught on video. "The Cleaner" spoke with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp about the fight, which seemingly stemmed from Omega accidentally calling Kidd "Greg" in an interview that wasn't meant to make the air.

"Do I think that he's a suitable opponent for my return? No. Absolutely not," Omega said. "I'm coming back from a life-threatening injury and professional wrestling and fighting are similar, but they're a little different. If this were a thing where Gabe really wanted to fight, I feel like that challenge would have been tossed my way already. Maybe we would have found some nook and cranny in some locker room, or maybe we would've went to the dojo, or maybe not. For Gabe, he got his 15 seconds of fame. Congratulations."

Omega said that during the altercation, Kidd got in his face about him forgetting his name, and he didn't know Kidd "from a glory hole in the wall." "The Cleaner" also said that he only cares about the working relationship between NJPW and AEW, and Kidd needs to "look himself in the mirror" because Omega questioned whether he has "ever made money in NJPW." While it's been hinted Omega could wrestle at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty on January 5, no match has been announced yet.

