Seth Rollins Names Current WWE Star He Thinks Has The Coolest Finishing Move

WWE star Seth Rollins has one of the most impactful finishers in recent times, the Stomp, but he believes that a fellow "WWE Raw" star's finisher is also impressive.

Rollins, regarded as one of the best in-ring talents of his generation, has a few noteworthy finishing moves, which include the Pedigree and the Falcon Arrow, but it's the Stomp that he's best known for. The former WWE Champion was recently a guest on the "SI Fantasy Dirt" podcast, where the host asked him about his favorite finishing move in WWE, aside from his own iconic finisher. "The Visionary" named Zoey Stark's Z360 as a wacky move that he finds pretty cool.

"Gosh, there are some good ones out there. I'm trying to think of anybody that does a really, really cool [move]. You know who has a really cool finishing move — this one's kind of off the ... this one's really wacky: Zoey Stark. Zoey Stark is one of our female talents and she's got this crazy finishing move where she flips the girl upside down and crushes her with her knee as she's landing on her feet. That's a pretty sick one," said Rollins.

Stark has used the Z360 during her run in "WWE NXT" as well as the main roster, using the move to introduce herself to the main roster last year, when she took out Becky Lynch, during her match with Trish Stratus at Night of Champions. Stark then later performed the move on Stratus when their partnership ended at Payback. The move is similar to the GTS, popularized by CM Punk, with the only difference being that the opponent is twirled around once before Stark drives her knee into the opponent's sternum.

