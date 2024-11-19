Rikishi Shares Warning For Sami Zayn About WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024

As of the most recent episodes of "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," it seems that the four members of The Original Bloodline are back together. There were a few road bumps along the way, though, including Sami Zayn hitting Roman Reigns with a Helluva Kick at WWE Crown Jewel earlier this month.

While it seems that Reigns has forgiven Zayn for the apparent accident, Rikishi Fatu isn't so sure all has been forgotten. Fatu, who is Reigns' cousin and the Usos' father, revealed some skepticism during a recent episode of "Off The Top."

"Did Roman accept [Zayn]?" Fatu questioned. "We all know the type of dude that Roman is. He doesn't forget anything. Rest assured, that kick — that's still in the back of Roman's head, I feel."

Fatu then pointed out that Reigns and the Usos lost to the New Bloodline at Crown Jewel, and those same mistakes won't be acceptable in their upcoming match at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Because of that, Fatu predicted that Reigns will keep his eyes on Zayn, despite the fact that he's been seemingly accepted back into the fold of the Original Bloodline.

"I'm gonna say this to Sami Zayn: tread lightly," Fatu concluded.

While the full lineup for both WarGames matches are steadily coming together, it's still not entirely clear who will step in as the fifth man for the Original Bloodline's team on November 30. With Bronson Reed joining the opposing team, and Sikoa interfering in last night's main event, Seth Rollins seems the favorite to step in. However, there's a lot of history between Rollins and Reigns, leading to some hesitance. Additionally, some around the industry are predicting that CM Punk will assist The Original Bloodline in the WarGames match, with Paul Heyman acting as a unifier.

