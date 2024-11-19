Gable Steveson Explains Failed WWE Run, Addresses Possibility Of Future Return

Having returned to the University of Minnesota wrestling team last week, Gable Steveson appears to be trying to put his WWE career behind him. And why wouldn't he; despite being one of the most highly touted prospects in WWE history, Steveson was unable to transition into pro wrestling, with only a poorly received "NXT" match against Baron Corbin to his name before WWE decided to let him go this past May. A career pivot into the NFL didn't quite work out for Steveson either, as he was let go from the Buffalo Bills right before the start of the season.

Advertisement

Naturally, both his WWE and NFL runs came up when Minnesota held a press conference for Steveson's return on Monday. And despite how poorly his WWE run went, the Olympic Gold Medalist had nothing bad to say about the promotion, suggesting his lack of success was more related to bad timing than anything he or WWE did wrong. He also, surprisingly, didn't shut the door on doing business with WWE again.

"I think that just...the WWE just wasn't the right time," Steveson said. "I had a lot of competitive edge in me, and they knew that, and it was not the time for it. So maybe one day, if the stars align, it'll be a great opportunity to do it again. I have no bad feelings with it. I have no bad blood with it, and I would like to keep moving forward with everything I have going on."

Advertisement

Steveson's open mindedness appears to be across the board. He left open the possibility of returning to the NFL as well if a team made an offer after his final wrestling season, and also expressed interest in MMA, should the right opportunity present itself.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Fox 9 Minnesota-St. Paul" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription