AEW's Kenny Omega Reflects On In-Ring Career, Accomplishments

Part of the reason Omega may have been at peace about his wrestling career being over is the fact that, with some notable exceptions, most wrestlers haven't been able to go out on their own terms. With that knowledge, Omega seems steadfast in accepting whatever ending pro wrestling gives for his career, instead of chasing after a fairy tale ending that doesn't seem to be in the cards.

Advertisement

"In terms of maybe not being able to go out in the way that I wanted to, I don't think many people do get that choice," Omega said. "I don't think there are many people at all that can select how they go out, and end up being fine with that and okay with that. I feel like there's always that perfect storybook ending that you search for, and if you don't get it, and you've seen this probably many times before in your time, people will retire and they'll unretire over and over and over again, because they're always searching for that Cinderella story, or that storybook ending where you're going to get exactly what you wanted, and go out in the way you hope to. And I just think that, because of everything I have done, was able to do and was blessed enough to accomplish, that if I asked for more, I would just be selfish at this point."

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Fightful" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription