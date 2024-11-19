AEW's Kenny Omega Addresses Pressure, Expectations For In-Ring Return

Any ailment or injury that shelves a person for a year can almost guarantee they won't be the same once they return. So what can fans expect from Kenny Omega? After battling a debilitating case of diverticulitis, Omega has targeted January 5 as the date for his comeback. Omega's return won't take place in AEW, where he serves as co-EVP, but in NJPW, where he first rose to prominence. On "Fightful," Omega tried to temper fans' expectations for the match, which is expected at Wrestle Dynasty.

"I used to pride myself on the type of in-ring conditioning I would have," the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion said. "I would feel like it's their job to keep up with me. And now I sort of feel like a page has turned ... the question is now, can I keep up with them? So the shoe is certainly on the other foot." Omega said no amount of preparation could guarantee he'd perform like the "Kenny Omega of old," which is one of the reasons he chose NJPW over AEW for his return.

"I kinda told [NJPW] I was a little leery about how I was feeling," Omega said. "I wasn't sure how it would look. And I wasn't sure if I could give them the kind of Kenny Omega performance that maybe they were looking for. But they weren't looking for that. They're just happy to house my return." NJPW has yet to announce Omega's opponent, which he said would be based on his level of preparedness. But current NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd has thrown his name in the hat. Kidd and Omega clashed backstage after NJPW Power Struggle, blurring the lines between storyline and reality. But Omega dismissed the rumored matchup, claiming Kidd was not a suitable opponent.

