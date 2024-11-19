Booker T Says This WWE Star Need Someone To 'Spark His Flame'

At least when it comes to his WWE tenure, 2024 has been the best year of LA Knight's career. The veteran finally won himself a championship at SummerSlam, when he defeated Logan Paul to win the WWE United States Championship, and has since held the title for over 100 days and wracked up six successful title defenses. But as Knight prepares for a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, who recently attacked Knight, some are wondering if Knight is missing some of the momentum that he rode to his push back in 2024, including WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Advertisement

On the latest episode of the "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker even admitted that it felt like Knight's star power wasn't quite what it had been. Fortunately, Booker believes that Knight is in the exact position to get it back by feuding with Nakamura, who Booker feels is the perfect opponent for Knight at this given time.

"LA Knight needs something to spark his flame again," Booker said. "Seems like he's gone dim just a little bit, seems like that star has dimmed just a little bit. So I think Shinsuke Nakamura would definitely be the right person. I love Shinsuke, I love everything about him. He's that killer, he's that silent assassin, he's that ninja, oh yes man. So yeah, I like that."

The program could also do some good for Nakamura as well, who has seen a step down in notoriety following a strong run in late 2023/early 2024. Though he has remained active at WWE's live events throughout the year, Nakamura had been MIA from WWE TV till this past Friday, with his last appearance occurring in April, when he lost to Sheamus in singles action on "Raw."

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription