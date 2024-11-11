GUNTHER And LA Knight Reach Impressive WWE Milestones

For a man that generally doesn't lose, GUNTHER has suffered some defeats in 2024, including the end of his record setting Intercontinental Championship reign at the hands of Sami Zayn, and a loss to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. But it's not all bad for the Imperium leader, who captured the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Damian Priest at SummerSlam, and already has accomplished a notable milestone in his reign.

That's because today marks the 100th day of GUNTHER's reign as World Heavyweight Champion, effectively making him the third longest reigning champion in the title's short history, behind Priest and Seth Rollins. GUNTHER isn't the only one celebrating though, as WWE United States Champion LA Knight is also celebrating his 100th day as champion, having defeated Logan Paul to win the title at SummerSlam.

Of the two reigns, Knight's has so far been the more eventful. The 42-year-old "SmackDown" star has five successful title defenses to his name, most recently defeating both Andrade and Carmelo Hayes at Crown Jewel. In contrast, GUNTHER only has two title defenses against Randy Orton and Zayn, largely due to his preoccupation with Rhodes over the last month.

While the milestone is impressive for GUNTHER, he still has 566 days, and 21 title defenses, to go before he can match the historic run he had as Intercontinental Champion. Fortunately, he'll have another opportunity soon to continue building his World Heavyweight Title legacy, as he's expected to defend the title against Priest in the next month, after the latter became number one contender last week on "Raw."