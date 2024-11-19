Kevin Nash Praises This WWE Star For Adapting To Crowd Response

One of the most popular yet sometimes annoying chants uttered in pro wrestling is the shouts of "what," typically while a performer is cutting a promo or making an announcement. Last week on "WWE Raw," "Big" Bronson Reed battled the "what" chants as he declared himself to be a monster and subsequently called out his current rival, Seth Rollins. In assessing this sequence of events on "Kliq This," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash noted that he wasn't a fan of Reed speaking in this instance. He did, however, praise Reed's navigation of the fan response that followed.

"I didn't like Reed cutting a promo. I will give him kudos because when he first started talking, he was just going to talk in his normal act, his normal deal, but he heard he heard like a 'what' [chant] start, and he said f*** that," Nash said. "Man, he tightened that s*** up and rattled it. I was impressed by that."

In recent months, Reed has traded barbs and physical blows with Rollins, leading to a match at WWE Crown Jewel. While Rollins picked up the win at the respective premium live event, Reed's mission to take him down was not finished. As such, he demanded that Rollins meet him in the ring on "Raw," which resulted in yet another brawl between the two.

Fast forward one week, Reed defeated Rollins with the help of a new ally in the form of the new Bloodline leader Solo Sikoa. Next weekend, Reed, Sikoa, and rest of the new Bloodline will team up for a WarGames match against Bloodline originals and one man yet to be determined.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.