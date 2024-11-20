The Undertaker Calls This WWE Star A 'Modern-Day Andre' The Giant

Not many men can live up to the size of Andre The Giant, but according to WWE Hall of Famer the Undertaker, one might come close — physically, at least. On the latest edition of the "Six Feet Under," Undertaker shared his thoughts on "The Nigerian Giant" Omos, who recently appeared as a guest on the podcast. Like Undertaker alludes to, Omos also stands at seven-foot-three inches tall, just one inch shy of the late Andre The Giant.

"I'm a big dude, and I know there's people that are bigger than I am. I see a picture, and I'm pretty heavy right now and I'm about 300 pounds, I look like a child standing next to [Omos]," Undertaker said.

"... I hope [WWE] find something good for him. Yeah, [he has to have a big guy working with him]. There's just nobody on the roster that makes sense. I don't care how over or what you are ... You have to be so judicious in how you handle him. There's not many people I don't think that he shouldn't just squash. He is a modern-day Andre."

Omos' most recent in-ring appearance came on the April 5 episode of "WWE SmackDown" when he, ironically, competed in the 2024 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal match. Omos boasted one elimination — that being Kit Wilson — before accidentally eliminating himself in the match later on.

Since then, Omos has remained away from WWE television, with his long-time manager MVP leaving the company in August. Despite his absence from WWE programming, Omos has launched a new YouTube channel, specifically reviewing his favorite fragrances.

