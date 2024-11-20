Bully Ray Speculates On What Will Bring Paul Heyman Back To WWE Programming

Last Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown" concluded on an intriguing note, with Roman Reigns reaching out to Paul Heyman over the phone only to find "The Wise Man" had his number disconnected. However, speaking on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explained that he believes Heyman will come through for the Original Bloodline ahead of WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

"I think the next time we see Paul Heyman is when he brings that fifth member to the table," Bully said. "Let's think rationally here, guys. The OG Bloodline need a fifth member, right? If it's not Seth [Rollins]. And Seth and Paul really have no ties, and the OG Bloodline already went to Seth, and Seth said no."

Though Bully didn't mention any specific names beyond Rollins, some around the industry have shared their belief that CM Punk will step in as the fifth member at WarGames. Punk has been on a planned leave of absence following his victory over Drew McIntyre at WWE Bad Blood and is expected back soon. He may not have ties to Reigns, but Punk goes back a very long time with Heyman.

With WarGames taking place a week from Saturday, Reigns and his allies have limited time to search for their final teammate. Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" made it clear that Bronson Reed has the full support of the New Bloodline behind him, but it looks as though Rollins and Reigns have too much history that would have to be put aside if they were to team together again.

As of today, the identity of the fifth member is unclear. All fans can do for now is wait until the next development in the story occurs later this week on "SmackDown."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.