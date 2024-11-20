WWE NXT Star Tatum Paxley Explains Why She's Answering Fallon Henley's Open Challenge

Much to Fallon Henley's chagrin, she has a new challenger for the NXT Women's North American Championship in the form of Tatum Paxley. After Henley issued an open challenge on last night's episode, Paxley answered it by attacking the champion from behind, barely beating out several other stars who attempted to answer the challenge, but ended up arguing or brawling by the entrance way.

Shortly after the segment, WWE posted an exclusive footage on X of Paxley being interviewed. She was overjoyed to learn the match between her and Henley was official for next week, and explained that she answered the challenge because she viewed Henley as "the perfect person for me to take a title off of." The reason for that, Paxley said, is because Henley is a "mean girl."

As such, Paxley sees next week's match as not only another chance to rid "NXT" of another mean girl, but her opportunity to also feel the NXT Women's North American Title in her grasp. She proceeded to burst out in excitement, and as the video ended could be seen talking to herself.

"It's going to be so good," Paxley said. "I can't wait to feel it."

Paxley has been after the Women's North American Championship since the title was first introduced earlier this year, challenging former champion Kelani Jordan twice at live events, and most notably at Night Two of "NXT Great American Bash" back in July. Though she came up short in all three matches, Paxley has since regained momentum, thanks in large part to defeating Wendy Choo in a Casket Match nearly a month ago.