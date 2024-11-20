WWE SmackDown's Nick Aldis Addresses Potential UK WrestleMania

Over the last few years, WWE has begun holding more and more significant international shows, and there are no signs the company intends to slow down. There have even been teases of bringing the biggest show of the year to the United Kingdom, though nothing has been confirmed just yet. Speaking on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Nick Aldis shared his strong confidence about the potential of holding a future edition of WWE WrestleMania in London, England.

"You have the Mayor of London campaigning, using it," Aldis said. "He pledged to try to get WrestleMania at Wembley in his campaign for Mayor of London. I mean, what else is there that solidifies the status of WWE?"

Aldis is referring to London mayor Sadiq Khan, who publicly promised to try to bring WrestleMania, the Olympics, and the NBA to the city before being reelected in May. Paul "Triple H" Levesque responded to Khan's comments on social media, publicly inviting the politician to chat about the possibility. Several months later, Khan reportedly met with Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan to discuss bringing WrestleMania to the European city.

Khan isn't the only one to bring up the possibility of WrestleMania in London, either. Last year, John Cena appeared in front of the London crowd at WWE Money in the Bank and teased bringing WrestleMania to the city. However, Cena is currently preparing to wrap up his in-ring career at the end of 2025, meaning he won't have the chance to wrestle at a future London WrestleMania.

