CM Punk Teases Blockbuster WWE Matchup He Says Will Be 'A Moment'

CM Punk has been off WWE TV for a while, but he's already dropping hints at big plans when he returns. Appearing on "Cheap Heat," Punk noted that despite being back with WWE for a year, he's yet to have his comeback WrestleMania moment. A torn triceps at Royal Rumble 2024 sidelined "The Best in the World" for more than half the year, forcing him to observe WrestleMania 40 from the announce desk. Now he's teasing a big money match with a major name, possibly at WrestleMania 41.

"I think whenever myself and Roman Reigns are face-to-face on television, I think that's going to be a moment," Punk said. Punk left WWE in 2014 just as The Shield was rising through the ranks. He said past interactions with Reigns suggest he wouldn't be averse to working a storyline. "The Shield came here and made a ton of waves in a short amount of time. My relationship with all of those guys was pretty good," Punk said. "I think a lot of the questions you have, 'What is Punk's relationship with Roman? What does Punk feel about Seth?' All of that stuff is going to play out on television because that's what I do."

Fans will have to wait and see if Punk shows up at this year's Survivor Series to potentially lay the groundwork for a Reigns program. Whatever his next move is, Punk also has an ace up his sleeve — his wife and former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee. In the past, Punk has stated she is content with retirement, but has more recently used language implying Lee may be open to returning. Many believed she might surface during Punk's feud with Drew McIntyre, but that wildcard has yet to be played.

