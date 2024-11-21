Bully Ray Details How Roman Reigns Could Get Seth Rollins As 5th Man For WWE WarGames

It's a little more than a week before WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, and Roman Reigns has a problem. Reigns and OG Bloodline members The Usos and Sami Zayn are set to face the new school Bloodline team of Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa, along with Bronson Reed, in WarGames, only they don't have a final member of the team. Some felt Seth Rollins could've fit that role, until Rollins turned the Usos and Zayn down this past Monday on "Raw," citing his history with Reigns.

Advertisement

Even still, man of contradictions Bully Ray hasn't given up on the idea that Rollins could still find his way into the match. And on Tuesday's edition of "Busted Open Radio," Bully suggested the route to take was a heart to heart talk between Rollins and Reigns, where the former Shield teammates finally bury the hatchet.

"Everybody has approached Seth about Roman, except who?" Bully said. "What if we get that? Now I'm intrigued...So Seth has been saying 'No no no, absolutely not. No way in hell. I am adamant that it will not be Roman Reigns.' And who do we have begging him? Who do we have chasing him? We have Sami, we have Jimmy, we have Jey. The fifth guy on the team is Roman Reigns.

"And Roman and Seth have the history. And we haven't seen Roman and Seth talk. Maybe that's what we're going to get with the one 'Monday Night Raw' that's left, or the two 'SmackDown's' that are left. The Roman-Seth face to face. The Roman-Seth sit down. The Roman pouring his heart out to Seth. You know, we've been looking for this apology from Roman Reigns, right? To The Usos, to Jimmy or Jey? What if we hear the apology from Roman to Seth?

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription