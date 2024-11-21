AEW Star Hangman Adam Page Responds To Suggestion That He Run For Political Office

With reports that President-Elect Donald Trump will nominate Linda McMahon to be the future Secretary of Education, the intersecting spheres of politics and pro wrestling have become a recent hot topic among fans. Writing on social media platform BlueSky, AEW star "Hangman" Adam Page responded to suggestions from The Onion CEO Ben Collins and a God parody account that Page should run for political office.

"Shut up GOD," Page wrote. "I'm a f**in' mess, I thought you of all people would know this."

Collins offered up several qualifications in the thread that he believes would make Page an excellent candidate, including the fact that he was once a Social Studies teacher, and that he recently "drank a guy's blood in a deathmatch." However, Page did not seem swayed, and it doesn't look as though the former AEW World Champion intends to make a career change any time soon.

Page is currently preparing to face "Switchblade" Jay White in a rematch this Saturday at AEW Full Gear. The two previously faced each other at AEW WrestleDream last month, with White walking away victorious.

Although Page has made it clear he's not going to run for office, there are other pro wrestlers who have already indicated their interest. Former AEW star and current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has previously discussed a possible run for President of the United States, and rumors of a presidential campaign have followed Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson around for several years. So far, however, neither have made official steps to follow in the footsteps of Glenn Jacobs (AKA Kane) or Jesse Ventura by running for office.

