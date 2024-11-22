AEW CEO Tony Khan Reportedly Planning To Add Second Women's Match To Full Gear Card

The card for this weekend's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view is nearly finalized, but reports suggest that there could be one women's match added to the show.

As per "Fightful Select," Saturday's show could see the return of Deonna Purrazzo to the AEW ring, with the report indicating that she could face off against Anna Jay in a singles match. Purrazzo, a three-time Impact Knockouts Champion, last wrestled in September, which saw her lose to Hikaru Shida. If the match is made official, it will be the second time Purrazzo and Jay would have faced off in AEW. Purrazzo won her previous encounter with Jay which happened on the January 17, 2024 edition of "AEW Dynamite."

Following her last match in AEW, reports claimed that AEW had plans for Purrazzo to lead a faction. Jay's last match, meanwhile, came on the November 16 edition of "AEW Collision," where she lost her AEW Women's World title match against reigning champion Mariah May.

Saturday's Full Gear card currently has just one women's match, which is the AEW TBS Championship match between champion Mercedes Mone and former champion Kris Statlander.

Nine matches have so far been confirmed for the Full Gear main card, while "Big Boom" A.J. against QT Marshall will be on the pre-show. The latest match to be announced by AEW CEO Tony Khan for Full Gear is the AEW International Championship match between Konosuke Takeshita and Ricochet, whose rivalry has been brewing for a month. The AEW World Championship will also be defended on the show as Jon Moxley will defend it against Orange Cassidy.

