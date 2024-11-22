WWE Hall Of Famer Rey Mysterio Addresses What Fans 'Really Hate' About Son Dominik

When Dominik Mysterio made his debut as a wrestler in 2020, it took some time for WWE fans to warm up to the young man. It really wasn't until Dominik turned on his father, Rey Mysterio, that he really started to elicit passionate responses from the crowd. Speaking on a recent live episode of "Cheap Heat," Rey was asked if he believed a large part of the fans' hatred for Dominik is because of who his father is. However, the longtime wrestler had another idea in mind.

"I think it was definitely a triggering point at a certain part of his career," Mysterio said. "Now, I think it's mainly based on the mustache. I think the mustache is really what the fans hate, you know? I mean, I hate it."

Mysterio also discussed the pride he feels watching his son find such great success in WWE. While he thought at the time that it was too early to break up the father-son partnership, Mysterio now acknowledges that he was completely wrong, as Dominik has excelled.

"That's how life evolves. You have your kids and they grow up. Eventually, they are gonna take off and move on their own," Mysterio stated. "That's exactly how I felt in the wrestling ring."

Both father and son are still active in WWE, continuing to clash in the ring every so often. Rey picked up two victories over Dominik at WWE WrestleMania 39 and 40 – one of which was a singles bout and the other a tag also involved Andrade and Santos Escobar. Rey and Dominik have also wrestled on TV multiple times, both in singles and tag bouts. Most recently, Dominik teamed up with his Judgment Day allies in August to defeat Rey and three of his LWO partners on an episode of "WWE Raw."

