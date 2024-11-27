AEW's Mercedes Mone Reminisces About Backstage Birthdays In WWE Women's Locker Room
Being a professional wrestler comes with added sacrifices, both physically and time-wise. As TBS Champion Mercedes Mone points out, it also often rids performers of the opportunity for a normal birthday celebration. In a recent edition of the "Mone Mag" newsletter, Mone opened up about her past birthday experiences in the WWE women's locker room, which frequently occurred around the time of the annual Royal Rumble premium live event.
"For me, birthdays aren't about cake and candles; they're about the roar of the crowd and the thrill of the ring," Mone wrote. "As a wrestler whose birthday often falls near Royal Rumble time, my special day has become anything but traditional. Instead of parties, I've spent birthdays in high-stakes matches, surrounded by fellow wrestlers and the electric energy of passionate fans.
"The excitement of the Royal Rumble, with its surprises and jaw-dropping moments, turned my birthdays into a rush of adrenaline and joy. Sure, I get the occasional small gift from friends, but the real celebration is performing in front of an audience that makes every moment unforgettable."
On her 21st birthday, back in 2013, Mone notably teamed with Paige (now known as Saraya) in a Royal Rumble Fan Fest match against fellow "WWE NXT" stars Emma and Summer Rae. In the years following, Mone ascended to bouts on the Royal Rumble's main-card, such as a WWE SmackDown Women's Championship defense against Carmella in 2021 and a shot at the WWE Raw Women's Championship in 2019.
Mone Recalls 'Festive' Backstage Celebrations From WWE's Pandemic Era
During the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE initially hosted its main roster television shows from the crowdless WWE Performance Center, before transitioning to the virtual-audience-environment of the ThunderDome. Nevertheless, Mone and her female colleagues had to adjust to performing without the usual roars. That didn't stop them from celebrating each other's birthdays backstage, however.
"Honestly, it felt like every week was someone's birthday!" Mone wrote. "We'd fill the room with balloons, bring in cakes, and create this festive atmosphere that lifted everyone's spirits. But those moments were about more than just birthdays—they were about the bonds we built during a tough time. The laughter, the shared stories, and even the goofy decorations turned the locker room into a safe, happy place. It reminded us that even when the world felt heavy, we could always find joy in each other's company."
Eventually, WWE returned to the road full-time in July 2021, beginning with the final episode of "WWE SmackDown" before Money in the Bank. At that time, Mone (as Sasha Banks) continued her feud with "The EST" Bianca Belair, who had previously dethroned her for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37.
Fast forward three years, Mone now reigns as the TBS Champion for All Elite Wrestling, recently receiving "the cutest birthday gift" from her AEW colleague Harley Cameron. As Mone noted elsewhere in her newsletter, though, that came after the AEW social media team accidently posted a birthday graphic for her, instead of the November 17-born Mercedes Martinez.