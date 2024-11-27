AEW's Mercedes Mone Reminisces About Backstage Birthdays In WWE Women's Locker Room

Being a professional wrestler comes with added sacrifices, both physically and time-wise. As TBS Champion Mercedes Mone points out, it also often rids performers of the opportunity for a normal birthday celebration. In a recent edition of the "Mone Mag" newsletter, Mone opened up about her past birthday experiences in the WWE women's locker room, which frequently occurred around the time of the annual Royal Rumble premium live event.

"For me, birthdays aren't about cake and candles; they're about the roar of the crowd and the thrill of the ring," Mone wrote. "As a wrestler whose birthday often falls near Royal Rumble time, my special day has become anything but traditional. Instead of parties, I've spent birthdays in high-stakes matches, surrounded by fellow wrestlers and the electric energy of passionate fans.

"The excitement of the Royal Rumble, with its surprises and jaw-dropping moments, turned my birthdays into a rush of adrenaline and joy. Sure, I get the occasional small gift from friends, but the real celebration is performing in front of an audience that makes every moment unforgettable."

On her 21st birthday, back in 2013, Mone notably teamed with Paige (now known as Saraya) in a Royal Rumble Fan Fest match against fellow "WWE NXT" stars Emma and Summer Rae. In the years following, Mone ascended to bouts on the Royal Rumble's main-card, such as a WWE SmackDown Women's Championship defense against Carmella in 2021 and a shot at the WWE Raw Women's Championship in 2019.

