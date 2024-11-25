AEW's Kyle Fletcher Reveals What It Would Take For He & Will Ospreay To Mend Fences

Last month, Kyle Fletcher made it clear that he wanted to set himself apart from his former tag team partner Will Ospreay, whom he considered "selfish." This mission began with a strike to Ospreay's back via a screwdriver at AEW WrestleDream. Elsewhere, Fletcher also shaved his similarly-toned blonde locks of hair and most recently defeated Ospreay in singles action at AEW Full Gear. On the Full Gear post-show media scrum, Fletcher addressed the possibility of eventually mending fences with "The Aerial Assassin."

Advertisement

"Whether or not we reconcile, I think there has to be something very profound that needs to happen," Fletcher said. "I think, like you said, if maybe Will Ospreay turned around and said 'Hey look, you are so much better than me. I love every single thing about you. I kiss the ground that you walk on,' hey maybe I'd think about it."

Fletcher's manager Don Callis also weighed in on the possibility, though he seemed much less optimistic. "Here's the deal. Friends are overrated," Callis candidly said "Friends and family make you mentally weak. You have to be focused on being Kyle Fletcher. Will Ospreay, that friendship, I can buy you all the friends you need if that's something you need. We don't need blood sucking wood ticks like Will Ospreay to take the shine off of us, so friends are for marks, no offense."

Advertisement

Looking ahead, Fletcher and Ospreay now turn their attention to the 2024 Continental Classic, in which both are set to compete. While Fletcher participates in the C2's Blue League, Ospreay has been placed in the Gold League. Should both men earn the most points in their respective leagues, however, Fletcher and Ospreay could very well meet again in the finals of Continental Classic, while simultaneously confronting their beef yet again.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit AEW with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.