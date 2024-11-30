Teddy Long Hopes WWE Doesn't Break Up This Tag Team Too Soon

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long hopes that a current WWE tag team stays together for the long run, with him emphasizing that they look good together as a pair.

Long, during a recent interview on "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," expressed how current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, should be a team for a long time. The former "WWE SmackDown" GM asserted why they should stay together when it was suggested that they could possibly split up.

"You know, let me say this while we're on this — golly, man, they look so good together, Bianca and Jade. Why would you break this up right now?" questioned Long. "You could get a good run out of them. I don't really understand that part of it. We don't know until maybe it actually happens, you know what I mean? I'm like you two guys (Bill Apter and Mac Davis, the co-panelists on the show), I look at it as a tease or some of the stuff that they're doing. I just wouldn't break them up right away, man. They look so good together, man. Give them a run."

There have been rumors about a possible split between the two tag team champions, with some suggesting that Belair may have been the one to attack Cargill backstage recently. The attack by an unknown person resulted in Cargill being pulled out of the women's WarGames match and replaced by a former women's champion [spoiler], while she has also been replaced in the Women's US title tournament by an "NXT" star [spoiler].

Reports have indicated that the reason Cargill has been removed from the match is because of a legitimate injury that she suffered recently.