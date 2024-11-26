Bobby Lashley Makes It Clear That The Hurt Syndicate Are Coming After Titles In AEW

New AEW star Bobby Lashley has outlined his goals in AEW, as well as detailed what motivates him in pro wrestling.

Lashley had his debut AEW pay-per-view match at Full Gear over the weekend, walking away victorious against Swerve Strickland. Following the show, Lashley described his emotions after winning the match in the post-Full Gear media scrum.

"I think it was fantastic [to win]. The crowd here was amazing, and I like the chant — we hurt people. That's good business. Now, this group has been long overdue to start taking over, and now that we've got to AEW, it is time to take over. We need to start holding these titles hostage," declared Lashley.

Lashley was later asked what keeps him motivated in pro wrestling, to which he had a succinct reply, while once again highlighting how winning titles is a goal for him.

"Winning," said Lashley. "This is a great opportunity for us, coming over to AEW to build something special, and we've always wanted to run this, The Hurt Syndicate, and now that we have the opportunity to run The Syndicate, then we can show you what we're capable of doing. So that's what keeps me motivated — that and winning titles."

The AEW star got the win over the former AEW World Champion after putting him in the Hurt Lock and later put Prince Nana in the submission move after the match ended. The former WWE star, who debuted on the October 30 edition of "AEW Dynamite," reunited with his former Hurt Business buddies, MVP and Shelton Benjamin, with the group now named The Hurt Syndicate in AEW.

