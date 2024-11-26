Daniel Garcia Gets Candid About Winning AEW TNT Title In Front Of Family At Full Gear

AEW star Daniel Garcia won his first title in AEW at Full Gear as he became AEW TNT Champion, and he shared that amazing moment with his family who were ringside.

At Full Gear, Garcia defeated Jack Perry to win the title, and in the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, he discussed why having his family around means a lot to him.

"The whole family was here tonight," said Garcia. "I mean, it's amazing [to win the title in front of my family]. I feel like my family is just part of AEW now. They come to any show that's in driving distance, any big match I have I fly my family out, Tony [Khan] sees them all the time. But, just getting to wrestle and perform in front of my mom is the greatest feeling ever."

The AEW star went on to explain why he feels pride wrestling in front of his mother, explaining how she was the one who got him into wrestling.

"My mom is the reason I got into wrestling. She got it on when I was a kid, and she was a fan, so I became a fan. My sister used to get me out of school early to wait behind the arena to meet the wrestlers at the shows," he revealed. "So it's really cool to, like, see these moments with my family where they didn't know that I was going to become a wrestler. But they, of course, planted the seeds and they made it possible for me to become a wrestler. So it's really cool to be able to share just the biggest moments of my professional career with my family. Sharing those moments with my family means more to me than winning any match or winning any title ever would."

Garcia's TNT Championship title reign comes just a few weeks after he decided to re-sign with AEW.

