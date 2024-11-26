Bianca Belair Assesses State Of WWE Women's Tag Team Division

For wrestlers who've tasted success as singles competitors, forming a tag team can sometimes be viewed as a demotion. However, Bianca Belair doesn't see it that way. Speaking to "Cheap Heat Wrestling," Belair said she's enjoying her run as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, noting she puts just as much effort into making her team great as she did as a singles star.

"The tag team division is on fire," Belair said. "I put everything that I have into this tag team. It's just something I'm super proud about, that we're accomplishing so much."

Along with partner Jade Cargill, Belair is currently in her second reign as a tag team champion. She credited her husband, Montez Ford of the Street Profits, for helping her understand the intricacies of tag team wrestling.

"[Ford's] big on collaboration," Belair said. "He was like, 'Collaborate. Collaborate. You guys are a tag team.' He was there when we came up with our tag team finish. He's helped us with a lot of different moves [and] our dynamic. I looked at him so much 'cause I think that they're one of the most underrated tag teams. ... I really looked to him a lot for advice."

Belair recently returned to singles action, at least for one night, on November 25's episode of "WWE Raw." She pinned Nia Jax in a match to determine which woman's team would get the advantage in the upcoming WarGames match at Survivor Series. Belair will be without her usual partner, however, as Cargill is injured and was recently replaced by Bayley.

As for her husband, Montez Ford may not be as happy with the state of tag team wrestling as she is. In recent interviews, Ford has hinted at being dissatisfied with The Street Profits' standing.