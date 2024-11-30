Backstage Update On Status Of WWE's Long Promised NXT Europe Brand

Before the launch of WWE's newest developmental program, WWE ID, there was "NXT Europe," which aimed to incorporate a broader pipeline for Superstars in the United Kingdom and Europe to find their footing in WWE without traveling a great distance from their mainland, similar to "WWE NXT UK" years prior.

While Chief Content Officer Triple H's vision is to stay the top commercialized promotion globally, it seems the "NXT Europe" idea remains a back-burner proposal since its announcement in 2023, per "Fightful Select." The outlet recently published an update on the blueprint of "NXT Europe," noting that since former CEO Vince McMahon's departure from the company, and WWE and UFC's merger with Endeavor last year, the status of the project remains unmoved. While the intent remains, executing this brand right away seems unlikely.

"NXT Europe" was supposed to be the revitalized rebrand of "NXT UK." Its initial outline traces back to 2016, when the first-ever United Kingdom Championship tournament was held, won by current "Raw" Superstar Tyler Bate. Once the inaugural roster was announced, "NXT UK" became part of WWE's weekly flagship lineup in 2018. Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic hindered the successful heights "NXT UK" was on the cusp of hitting, officially marking its end at the 2022 Worlds Collide premium live event, where the top United Kingdom Championships were unified and won by "NXT 2.0" Superstars like Pretty Deadly, Mandy Rose, and Bron Breakker. The Heritage Cup remains an active championship on "NXT," with former "NXT UK" competitor Charlie Dempsey carrying the cup in his second reign.

Former "NXT UK" stars Pete Dunne, GUNTHER, Ilja Dragunov, Blair Davenport, Pretty Deadly, Gallus, Isla Dawn, Alba Fyre, JD McDonagh, Stevie Turner, Noam Dar, Piper Niven, and Bate are just some of the decorated athletes who made the jump from the United Kingdom to the main roster and "NXT."