Rey Fenix Urges Professionalism In First Public Comment On AEW-WWE Contract Situation

Rey Fenix is still with AEW after a very eventful few months that almost saw him and his brother, Penta El Zero Miedo, join WWE. However, due to the amount of time Fenix has missed due to injury in recent years, AEW President Tony Khan added the time missed through injury onto his current deal, meaning that while his brother will be a free agent in a matter of weeks, he will remain in AEW until well into 2025. After months of reports, Fenix has taken to social media to break his silence on the matter, requesting professionalism.

👀 Rey Fénix, en un live de Instagram: "Hay muchas cosas que no se saben, pero que también no se deben de hablar. Hay que esperar. Profesionalismo ante todo, señores. No hay que ser los mismos de todos esos podcasts que andan escupiendo lo que no se debe de escupir. Nunca... pic.twitter.com/Qparw5ZaeF — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) November 30, 2024

"There are many things that are not known, but that also should not be talked about. We must wait. Professionalism first and foremost, folks. We must not be the same as all those podcasts that go around spitting out what should not be spit out. Never diminish our work. There are things that should always be respected, and many are forgetting everything that wrestling has given them."

Fenix, as well as Penta and their Death Triangle stablemate PAC, was supposed to have a big summer in AEW that would have seen them win the AEW World Trios Championships from The Patriarchy at All In London. However, due to Fenix and Penta not signing new contracts with the company and choosing to negotiate with WWE, those plans were scrapped.

Fenix's last match in AEW was against Tony Nese on the July 20 episode of "AEW Collision," and his most recent match saw him join his Death Triangle teammates for an extremely rare trip to Arena Mexico for a two-out-of-three-falls trios match in CMLL against Mascara Dorada, Mistico, and Volador Jr., which ended in a disqualification victory for the CMLL stars.