Video: WWE's Raquel Rodriguez Issues 'Trigger Warning' While Sharing Wounds From Survivor Series: WarGames

This past Saturday, Rhea Ripley finally got her revenge on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez when "Mami's" team won the women's WarGames match at Survivor Series. Ripley was impressive in her first match since early October, making both Morgan and Rodriguez pay for ruining her Women's World Championship opportunity at Bad Blood and putting her out of action for almost two months.

However, Ripley would return the favor at Survivor Series, as Rodriguez required medical attention following the event. The Judgment Day member took to social media to post a series of videos showcasing the wound on her elbow, as well as the stitches being applied to the area after Survivor Series. Be warned, though, as the visuals are quite bloody, which is why the WWE star prefaced the post with a "Trigger warning!!"

Ripley has had two opportunities to regain the Women's World Championship against Morgan, but has failed both times due to the interference of Dominik Mysterio and Rodriguez. It's uncertain if Ripley will get a third shot at the title in the near future, as IYO SKY will challenge Morgan for her championship after winning a Battle Royal to crown a new number one contender.

WWE has announced that Morgan will defend her Women's World Championship against SKY at their yearly non-televised Madison Square Garden show this month, which has been an event notorious for titles changing hands in the past.

Rodriguez wasn't the only WWE star to get hurt at Survivor Series. Sheamus also showed off his battle wounds following his intense triple threat match with Ludwig Kaiser and Bron Breakker, but he doesn't seem to be too banged up.