Free Agent Megan Bayne Teases Rematch Against Recently-Signed WWE Star

Independent wrestler Megan Bayne is viewed by many as one of the best free agent prospects available to sign today, having made a name for herself with standout performances in STARDOM. One of the highlights of Bayne's STARDOM run was her feud against recent WWE recruit Giulia and, looking back at a 2023 singles match between the two, Bayne hinted at a future reunion for the rivals (via X).

After this match Giulia said we should fight until we are dead can't wait until we get the chance to kill eachother again my friend 👹 https://t.co/uXnfOSm4NH — MEGAN BAYNE ⚡️ メーガン・ベーン (@meganbayne) December 2, 2024

Though Bayne and Giulia met numerous times in tag bouts, the two have had just two singles matches; the first ended in a draw while Giulia won their second contest with the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship on the line.

A few months after their title bout, Giulia departed STARDOM alongside co-founder Rossy Ogawa. With Giulia as one of the initial top stars, Ogawa launched a new promotion called Marigold earlier this year. A partnership struck between Ogawa and WWE soon allowed Giulia to sign with the larger promotion while continuing to work occasional Marigold shows. Following months of build-up, Giulia debuted at WWE NXT No Mercy and immediately entered the main event picture.

Meanwhile, Bayne has stayed busy with independent bookings, though her words indicate she may have her eyes on WWE. It's still not exactly clear what took place between Bayne and AEW; as far as public reporting on the matter goes, Bayne was under contract with AEW in 2023, never used, and at some point became a free agent. The wrestler is reportedly now able to appear in any promotion she chooses, leaving the door open for a third singles match against Giulia and possibly much more.