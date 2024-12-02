AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 11/27/2024

With Full Gear firmly in the rear view mirror and with an action packed few weeks on the horizon, All Elite Wrestling returned to Chicago, Illinois for the Thanksgiving Eve edition of "AEW Dynamite." The Continental Classic tournament officially kicked off, Chris Jericho retained his ROH World Championship over Tomohiro Ishii, and the road to Worlds End on December 28 is underway.

However, the ratings were not strong for this episode, as Wrestlenomics were able to confirm with a Nielsen source that the November 27 episode of "Dynamite" averaged a total of 536,000 viewers, the lowest average since the November 6 episode, and a 16% drop from the previous week. A part of the reason for this major drop is due to the show airing live on the west coast rather than on a three hour delay, but with this number being over 300,000 viewers lower than the same episode from 2023, it will be seen as a major disappointment.

For the key 18-49 demographic number, things get worse for AEW as the show earned a 0.15 number. This is not only a 25% drop from the previous week, but it is also the lowest 18-49 number "Dynamite" has ever earned in its normal timeslot. 0.15 puts "Dynamite" in approximately fourth place for the evening, being beaten by the NBA on ESPN that ranked first, college basketball on ESPN2 in second, and "Gutfield" on FOX News.

Like most weeks, the show had a strong lead-in, with 724,000 viewers watching the first quarter. That number would drop to 588,000 by the second quarter, and 508,000 viewers by the time Jericho and Ishii's match concluded. After a small bump at the top of the second hour, the decline continued to the point where 461,000 viewers stuck around until the end of the night.