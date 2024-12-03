Backstage Update On Big E's WWE Contract Status Ahead Of New Day Celebration On Raw

Ahead of The New Day's 10-year celebration ceremony on tonight's "WWE Raw," a new report suggests Big E's WWE contract could be nearing its conclusion.

All three members of The New Day signed new five-year deals with WWE back in 2019, which would take them through the end of 2024. Assuming they're still working on those contracts and haven't been stealthily re-signed, that would mean The New Day has less than a month before their WWE contracts expire. There have been questions, however, about whether WWE can or will extend Big E's contract due to injury, as he hasn't wrestled since suffering a severe neck injury in 2022 — it's a subject on the minds of many since AEW CEO Tony Khan extended the contract of Rey Fenixpatre, supposedly to keep him from immediately debuting in WWE alongside his brother Penta.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, however, WWE sources don't believe WWE has added injury time to Big E's deal — at least as recently as the summer. Fightful allows that plans may have changed, but also says that not adding time for injury makes sense, as Big E has been working for WWE consistently during his time away from the ring, and his digital content and panel appearances count toward the fulfillment of his deal. Fightful had no further information on Big E's deal and no information at all about possible new contracts or contract extensions for Kofi Kingston or Xavier Woods.

The news comes as The New Day prepare to celebrate a full decade as a group on Monday's "WWE Raw," an event that coincides with a storyline that has seen a rift grow between Kingston and Woods. Whether Big E is able to heal The New Day or not remains to be seen, but the timing of all three members' contracts possibly expiring soon seems potentially notable as we wait to see whether the stable will continue past their 10-year anniversary.