Konnan Criticizes Kamille's Booking Since Joining AEW

AEW, its storylines, and the booking decisions of the company have long been criticized by many. Now, former WCW and TNA star Konnan has taken to his podcast to break down some of those stories following Full Gear, and didn't have much nice to say about TBS Champion Mercedes Mone's recent segment on "AEW Dynamite" alongside former bodyguard Kamille. Mone went to fire "The Brickhouse" following her own victory over Kris Statlander at the pay-per-view, but Kamille stepped in and said she quit, leaving Mone to throw a tantrum on the stage as fans chanted "you deserve it." Konnan said on "Keepin' It 100" that Kamille's booking has been "terrible" so far.

"They got to her too early and diluted her effectiveness," he explained. "Just about everybody, from Shida to Statlander to Britt Baker. Everybody got to her. That's not much of a bodyguard. Just like I said with Lashley and Swerve, I think her and Mone in a program is way too early."

Former NWA Women's Champion Kamille debuted on "Dynamite's" Blood & Guts special in July as Mone's enforcer, helping her against Baker. AEW reportedly signed the star, who held the NWA title for over 800 days, back in April, after she had talks with both AEW and WWE. After helping Mone against her challengers, their relationship had been strained over recent weeks, with Mone telling "The Brickhouse" to watch her Full Gear match from catering. Kamille, who has her arm in a sling, currently, last scored a victory on "Dynamite" on October 13 against Queen Aminata. In her most recent match, on "Fright Night Dynamite," she lost to Statlander.

