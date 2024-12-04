Matt Hardy Doesn't Get Why This Absent AEW Star Isn't Being Used

A former AEW star is echoing the thoughts of what many fans have been saying online for months, wondering just where independent darling Danhausen is on their AEW programming. The "Very Nice, Very Evil" one debuted on an episode of "AEW Dynamite" in January 2022, and his appearances on the program have been sporadic, but seemingly completely stopped after he worked an ROH taping this February. His last AEW appearance was Worlds End in 2023, where he competed in a "Zero Hour" battle royal. Current TNA star Matt Hardy discussed Danhausen on his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, and expressed his own confusion as to why Danhausen isn't being used.

"Danhausen in a hustle too, man. Lots of love for him. He's a great entertainer. He's a great commodity," Hardy said. "With Danhausen, there are so many different avenues you can take to get Danhausen on your TV program and get him over and make him sell tons of merchandise and make him a compelling part of your TV program. I don't know why they decided not to do that. Once again, I don't know all the ins and outs of all the details."

In the most recent update regarding Danhausen's status with AEW, creative plans for the star remain unchanged. In November, it was reported that Danhausen and AEW hadn't been in contact for over six months, outside of AEW approving his independent dates. Danhausen was on the sideline for most of 2023 due to a torn pectoral, but has been scene in promotions such as Black Label Pro and GCW since recovering and returning to the ring. His contract with AEW is reportedly up in summer 2025.

