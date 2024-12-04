Ethan Page Names WWE Main Roster Stars He'd Like To Face
"All Ego" Ethan Page has become a staple of the main event scene in "WWE NXT," winning the NXT Championship in July and main-eventing multiple Premium Live Events. However, for a man who has been in the business for nearly two decades, Page has his eye on having a big run on WWE's main roster while he's still in his physical prime, and while speaking with Sports Illustrated, Page revealed who his dream opponents are in WWE.
"Me and Cody [Rhodes] have history. I mean, it's personal history. Even if I'm the only one that saw it. I'd love to get in there with him. Randy [Orton]'s one of my favorite wrestlers growing up. I'm grown now, so I'd love to handle that. John Cena, he can get some too. He's on a little bit of a time crunch, so that would be nice, Royal Rumble. Put that on the bucket list. WrestleMania, you said it. Let's definitely do one of those. Then, there's this show happening in Toronto. I think it's called Elimination Chamber. Six guys got to be in that match. I don't know. You could pick five, make one of them me, that'd be great. How long you want this list to be? I could go all day."
Page has already had a taste of what it's like to be in the ring with a WWE legend, as he crossed paths with WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley on the November 6 "NXT," culminating with Page and Ridge Holland defeating the team of Dudley and NXT Champion Trick Williams at the former ECW Arena in Philadelphia.
Ethan Page Has His Eye On Someone Who Has Crossed Him
There is one more man that Page has on his immediate list, and much like Rhodes, it's someone he once shared the locker room with in AEW. However, unlike their time in AEW, this particular man has already made an enemy out of Page in WWE. "I mean, it looks like whatever is going to put the most amount of money in my pocket," Page said of what a main roster run looks like for him in WWE. "I'm 35. I've got to stack that cash up quick. I got two kids, hot Colombian wife. I'm just trying to make sure everyone's happy and taken care of. For that to happen, I've probably got to brush shoulders with guys like [CM] Punk who screwed me. So, if he needs a special guest referee, I'm pretty special. I'd love to return the favor."
Punk acted as the special guest referee for Page's NXT Championship match against Trick Williams on the October 1 "NXT," which not only saw Williams dethrone Page during "NXT's" debut on The CW, but it also ended with Punk delivering a GTS to an already beaten Page while confetti showered the ring during Williams' celebration.
Page does have a chance in righting the wrong of losing his NXT Championship on December 7, as he will enter the Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline, in which he could earn a shot at whoever finishes the night as NXT Champion. However, Page will have to fend off Je'Von Evans, Wes Lee, Nathan Frazer, and Eddy Thorpe (that is if Thorpe is medically cleared).