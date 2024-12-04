Ethan Page Names WWE Main Roster Stars He'd Like To Face

"All Ego" Ethan Page has become a staple of the main event scene in "WWE NXT," winning the NXT Championship in July and main-eventing multiple Premium Live Events. However, for a man who has been in the business for nearly two decades, Page has his eye on having a big run on WWE's main roster while he's still in his physical prime, and while speaking with Sports Illustrated, Page revealed who his dream opponents are in WWE.

"Me and Cody [Rhodes] have history. I mean, it's personal history. Even if I'm the only one that saw it. I'd love to get in there with him. Randy [Orton]'s one of my favorite wrestlers growing up. I'm grown now, so I'd love to handle that. John Cena, he can get some too. He's on a little bit of a time crunch, so that would be nice, Royal Rumble. Put that on the bucket list. WrestleMania, you said it. Let's definitely do one of those. Then, there's this show happening in Toronto. I think it's called Elimination Chamber. Six guys got to be in that match. I don't know. You could pick five, make one of them me, that'd be great. How long you want this list to be? I could go all day."

Page has already had a taste of what it's like to be in the ring with a WWE legend, as he crossed paths with WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley on the November 6 "NXT," culminating with Page and Ridge Holland defeating the team of Dudley and NXT Champion Trick Williams at the former ECW Arena in Philadelphia.