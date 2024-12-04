Shawn Michaels Shares Backstage Pic With WWE Hall Of Famers Eric Bischoff & X-Pac

Last night's "WWE NXT" featured a blast from the past in the form of Eric Bischoff, who put his stamp of approval on WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams during an in-ring segment also featuring Ridge Holland. Elsewhere on the show, former D-Generation X member Sean "X-Pac" Waltman appeared to offer some encouraging words to Je'Von Evans ahead of the Iron Survivor Challenge. Before any of that, Shawn Michaels posted a look at the three legends together on X.

These days, Michaels oversees NXT while his former DX partner Paul "Triple H" Levesque has taken on the role of WWE's Chief Content Officer. While Michaels hasn't adopted Levesque's patented finger point, he has taken on the tradition of posting pictures alongside talent every so often.

Both Bischoff and Waltman's presence on "NXT" was announced last week, with Bischoff appearing via video feed on the previous episode while Waltman announced his WWE return on social media. Michaels and Waltman have many years of history together, but Michaels is one of relatively few stars of the era who never worked for Bischoff in WCW. Still, the two did have onscreen interactions during Bischoff's time as General Manager of "WWE Raw" in the early 2000s.

While Waltman's appearance was a brief cameo, Bischoff's segment was more substantial and centered around the upcoming NXT Championship match. It's not clear if he's currently set to make any further WWE appearances, but Bischoff will be guest booker for an MLW show set to take place tomorrow night.