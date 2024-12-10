WWE's Booker T Comments On Situation Between AEW & Ricky Starks, Says He'd Fit In NXT

Ricky Starks and AEW have been at odds for most of 2024. The former AEW Tag Team Champion hasn't featured on TV since March and is still unsure why he is not being used. To make matters worse, he was recently pulled from upcoming GCW dates by AEW President Tony Khan after a GCW star commented about Khan and his father. With his AEW career seemingly over, there's speculation that he could someday make the jump to WWE and debut on its "WWE NXT" brand.

During a recent edition of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T thinks Starks would be a good fit in "NXT."

"I don't know the ramifications as far as Ricky Starks — as far as his contract or anything like that. I knew — I thought Ricky Starks, for a minute, was thinking about making a switch and coming over to WWE ... I don't know. Do I think he would fit in in WWE? Main roster? Perhaps. Do I think he could fit in at NXT? Right there, of course. I mean just like an Ethan Page, I think he could make a huge difference," Booker T said.

He believes that Khan essentially paying Starks to stay at home until the end of his contract – which is reportedly up in the spring of 2025 – is a symptom of him being so rich that money has no value to him. "I think Tony Khan is living out his childhood dream, and the money is no object," said the legend.

Despite being pulled from his GCW dates, Starks has appeared backstage at AEW pay-per-views and has taken other independent bookings, one of which will be for House of Glory in January 2025 where he will face Mike Santana for the HOG World Championship.

