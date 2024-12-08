WWE NXT Women's Division Star Comments On Iron Survivor Challenge Deadline Main Event

With the clock inching closer to the 25-minute mark, Giulia captured a timely pinfall on Zaria that allowed her to take the lead, and eventually the win, in the 2024 Women's Iron Survivor Challenge. With this win, Giulia now looks ahead to "WWE NXT" New Year's Evil, where she will once again challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship. Fellow "NXT" star Cora Jade doesn't seem too concerned for Perez, though, as evidenced by her post on X (formerly known as Twitter)

"The @WWENXT women's division put on one hell of a show tonight as always," Jade wrote, "but you'll still never be good enough to beat my bestie!!!!!!! @roxanne_wwe #WWEDeadline."

Alongside Giulia, the likes of Wren Sinclair, Sol Ruca, Zaria, and Stephanie Vaquer competed in this year's Women's Iron Survivor Challenge, which unfolded in the main event of "NXT" Deadline. By pinning Zaria, Giulia extended her Iron Survivor Challenge falls to two after previously pinning Sinclair following a Northern Lights Suplex. Meanwhile, Ruca, Vaquer, Zaria, and Sinclair finished the match one fall to their respective names. Vaquer tried to surprise Giulia with a roll-up to even the score, but before she could, time expired. As such, Giulia was named as the lone Iron Survivor Challenge winner.

Jade made two attempts at gaining entry into the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge, firstly in a qualifier against Ruca. After losing that, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion battled the likes of Jaida Parker, Kelani Jordan and Sinclair in a Last Chance qualifying match on last week's episode of "NXT." Sinclair emerged victorious, though with some hurtful help from Lola Vice.